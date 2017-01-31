Warren, Isakson wager DeVos vote on Super Bowl outcome

Story highlights Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Johnny Isakson represent the two cities from which this year's Super Bowl teams hail

Isakson never publicly accepted the wager

Washington (CNN) There is a lot at stake as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons go head to head in the Super Bowl this weekend in Houston -- and that could include the stewardship of the Department of Education.

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is comfortable putting her vote against education secretary-designate Betsy DeVos in the hands of Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In the midst of a parliamentary break, talk turned to football, as Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, bragged about his Falcons, opening himself up to a wager with the senator from Massachusetts.

"Elizabeth Warren and I need to talk about a bet on the Super Bowl," Isakson said.

"How about we put a vote for Betsy DeVos on the line?" Warren asked confidently.

Read More