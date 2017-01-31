King: Travel ban 'probably the worst foreign policy decision' since Iraq

Story highlights Angus King said he'd vote for Rex Tillerson's confirmation and against Jeff Sessions'

The ban suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

(CNN) Sen. Angus King said the Trump administration's controversial travel ban is "the worst foreign policy decision" since the US invaded Iraq.

"It will make America much more dangerous," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Tuesday on "New Day." "I think this is probably the worst foreign policy decision since the invasion of Iraq. What it's done is played right into ISIS' hands."

The President's executive order on immigration blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats is on the Intelligence Committee and said he spends most of his time focused on how international affairs impact the US.

He said the President's ban advances ISIS' goals.

Read More