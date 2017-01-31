Trump must explain himself to supporters like me

Harlan Hill is a startup founder and political consultant. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

But often it seems that Trump wants to close the door to aspiring Americans. If that is not the case, I think he should say so, explicitly, especially after this weekend, because there is so much hysteria and misinformation. He needs to start separating fact from fiction, because no one else will do that for him.

Friday's executive order is a temporary travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries and an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. Between them, the countries are home to around 12.5% of the World's Muslim population . His order did not mention Muslims. In my opinion, both in reality and in practice, this is not a "Muslim ban."

The problem is, at one point in his campaign, Trump promised to ban Muslims . He even promised to create a Muslim registry. These proposals are at odds with the man whom I understand Trump to be.

I understand why the left and the media are up in arms. This weekend, the ambiguity of Trump's order and his past rhetoric on Muslims collided and seemed to confirm their worst fears about the new US leader. He deserves some of the blame for this; he also needs to prove they're wrong.

In real terms, he must be more deliberate with his words and actions. His operating premise should be to over-communicate his exact plans and intentions. He cannot afford to allow others the opportunity to misinterpret what he's doing.

JUST WATCHED What would Jesus do about the travel ban? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What would Jesus do about the travel ban? 02:57

No more mention of religion -- let's talk about immigration and national security.

He wins with voters on these issues -- as the election proves -- because he's right. Trump's fear of a Trojan horse isn't unreasonable or unfounded: Last year, a top US intelligence official said that ISIS would "probably attempt to conduct additional attacks in Europe, and attempt to direct attacks on the US homeland in 2016."

Trump decides what direction this goes in. Do we continue down a road of news cycle-dependent hyperbole, where both sides will have lost sight of any real debate? Or do we have an international conversation on immigration in the age of terrorism?

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

I voted for Trump because I want the latter. I want a president taking on the agents of inaction in Washington. He'll become one of those agents if he gets bogged down in unforced communication errors.

In my view, the United States can still be a nation of immigrants. America can be proud to have compassion for those who flee persecution. The country can do all of this while putting American security first.

If we have any hope, the media need to give Trump a chance, he has to articulate his plans with clarity, and Americans have to keep sight of the American dream.