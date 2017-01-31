Trump order about keeping Americans safe

Story highlights Alice Stewart: Trump administration has been right to defend the rapid implementation of immigration executive order

This is not about religion. It's about keeping Americans safe, she says

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and Republican strategist. She served as communications director on the Ted Cruz for President campaign. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) "Don't worry. We're going to do something."

Those were the last words spoken , via air phone, by Tom Burnett to his wife, Deena, as he and a team of heroes stormed the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93 on 9/11; moments later, the plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. All 44 people on board, including the four hijackers, were killed. Nearly 3,000 died that day in the four coordinated terror attacks.

Alice Stewart

President Trump's executive order, aimed at protecting America from foreign terrorist entry, calls for a temporary travel ban on people from seven countries compromised by terrorism -- Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. This includes a strict ban and extreme vetting.

But it's important to remember that the key thing about this temporary travel ban is that is just that -- temporary. It's meant as an opportunity to review the vetting process, including for Syrian refugees, who, according to the order, will be allowed to come to the United States again when "sufficient changes have been made" to the refugee program to ensure that admission "is consistent with the national interest."