Neil Gorsuch's conservatism runs deep

Story highlights Meg Jacobs writes that Gorsuch is a well-respected conservative jurist and potential intellectual heir to Scalia

His mother was a central figure in the Reagan administration, a time similar to the present in some ways, Jacobs says

Meg Jacobs teaches history at Columbia and Princeton. She is the author of a new book, "Panic at the Pump: The Energy Crisis and the Transformation of American Politics in the 1970s" (Hill and Wang). Unless otherwise noted, facts included here reflect that book's research. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers. Follow her on Twitter @MegJacobs100.

(CNN) Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, is by all accounts a well-respected conservative jurist, one most likely to become the intellectual heir to Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat Gorsuch will fill if confirmed.

Meg Jacobs

The confirmation process, regardless of Gorsuch's qualifications, is likely to be a heated affair, not least because Senate Republicans refused to give President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland a hearing. Some Democrats will exact revenge while others will surely find Gorsuch too conservative, as anyone on Trump's list would have likely been.

It's striking that if he is confirmed, he will move to a Washington battling over regulation, in some ways similar to the nation's capital where his mother arrived to become a central figure in the Reagan administration.

Though Neil Gorsuch should be judged on his own merits, he is no newcomer to the political warfare that is likely to ensue. Indeed, he comes by his conservative principles honestly and grew up in the nation's capital. Born in 1967, the United States circuit judge is the son of Anne Gorsuch, who served as the administrator of Ronald Reagan's Environmental Protection Agency from 1981-1983.

As a teenager, Neil Gorsuch lived through the partisan warfare that led to a long confirmation process for his mother and ultimately drove her from office. Known for wearing fur coats, driving a gas guzzling Cadillac and smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, in the heady early days of the Reagan Revolution, Anne Gorsuch took Washington by storm.

Read More