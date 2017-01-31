Story highlights Nancy Pelosi: By repealing the Affordable Care Act, Republicans would put tens of millions of Americans at risk

Jan. 31 is last day of enrollment in Obamacare exchanges, but Trump administration has pulled funding for outreach, she says

Watch Nancy Pelosi at a CNN Town Hall Tuesday, Jan 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Pelosi is the U.S. House Democratic Leader and represents San Francisco in the Congress. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) On January 20th, our nation witnessed the peaceful transfer of power with the inauguration of a new president. The next morning, America awakened to a peaceful show of power from millions of women and men across the country, and indeed across the world, in the Women's March.

Women and their families marched to show our values, our unity and our good spirit.

Many marched for the rights and dignity of the men, women and children who have been targeted for discrimination by this administration -- and in recent days we've seen that open prejudice on full display in the President's immoral and unconstitutional ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim nations.

Many marched to protect the health care of the American people, which sadly, is also under attack by the President and the Republican Congress today.

Instead of focusing on jobs and wages, Republicans have decided to launch an all-out assault on affordable health care in America. Their plan is to repeal the Affordable Care Act, slash Medicaid, and destroy the sacred Medicare guarantee that has protected generations of Americans.

