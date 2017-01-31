How to fix Syria: The bipartisan solution

Story highlights An early draft of Trump's executive order on immigration demanded the creation of safe zones in Syria within 90 days

S.E. Cupp is on the board of directors of HelpMeGoHome.org, which is seeking safe zones in Syria. Bakari Sellers is a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a CNN commentator. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's executive order for the extreme vetting of visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries is deeply troubling, and for all the reasons many have outlined. It's un-American to deny entry to the United States based on a person's religious or ethnic background, whether they are doctors, filmmakers, businessmen or tourists.

While the vetting of our visitors should be taken seriously, this program was ill-conceived, at best. But at worst, it puts some of the world's most vulnerable in even worse peril than ever before.

S.E. Cupp

Bakari Sellers

Syrian refugees, one of the seven groups Trump has designated for extreme vetting and possibly indefinite barring, have miraculously survived a modern-day genocide perpetrated by their own government, proxy governments and Islamic terrorist groups who have seized on the chaos in the region. Nearly 500,000 are dead, 50,000 of whom are children, and 11 million have been displaced, which is a majority of the population, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

America has done little to stop this. Whether Republican or Democrat, we believe it's fair to say that President Barack Obama failed to articulate and execute a clear vision for the unrest and subsequent slaughter in Syria.

While Syria has been a controversial issue here and abroad, what's not controversial is one of the solutions: safe zones. Safe zones are delineated areas within Syria's borders where Syrian civilians would be safe from Russian airstrikes, the Syrian regime's chemical attacks and the wrath of ISIS.

