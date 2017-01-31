Story highlights Fashion Company CuteCircuit has used the material graphene to create a dress

Graphene is the strongest material in the world

(CNN) The little black dress just got revamped.

Together with scientists, fashion designers have used graphene -- a Nobel-Prize winning material that's tougher than diamonds -- to give their LBD a high-tech cut.

"We are trying to showcase the amazing properties of graphene," Francesca Rosella, the co-founder of fashion company CuteCircuit , told CNN.

"If you look under an electron microscope, you can see how the structure of graphene is made up of what looks like hexagonal crystals. We used that structure as a starting point to design the dress."

For CuteCircuit's dress, the team created a graphene composite that conducts electricity.

