World's first graphene dress lights up when you breathe

By Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Updated 8:23 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

In recent years, the fashion industry has started to experiment with wearable technology, pushing the boundaries of textiles and apparel. Fashion company CuteCircuit has created a dress using graphene, the strongest material in the world.
In recent years, the fashion industry has started to experiment with wearable technology, pushing the boundaries of textiles and apparel. Fashion company CuteCircuit has created a dress using graphene, the strongest material in the world.
The dress was created using a graphene composite that conducts electricity. It features inbuilt LED lights, which turn on and off in accordance with the heartbeat of the wearer.
The dress was created using a graphene composite that conducts electricity. It features inbuilt LED lights, which turn on and off in accordance with the heartbeat of the wearer.
In 2015, architect Behnaz Farahi &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/18/fashion/caress-of-the-gaze-wearable-tech/&quot;&gt;created&lt;/a&gt; a 3D-printed garment that can detect the gaze of others.
In 2015, architect Behnaz Farahi created a 3D-printed garment that can detect the gaze of others.
The garment is fitted with a small camera and uses computer algorithms to detect a person&#39;s gaze. Small spines on the material move to draw attention to where it thinks the other person is staring.
The garment is fitted with a small camera and uses computer algorithms to detect a person's gaze. Small spines on the material move to draw attention to where it thinks the other person is staring.
British designer Hussein Chalayan made &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/03/fashion/hussein-chalayan-innovation-and-the-fashion-industry/&quot;&gt;headlines&lt;/a&gt; when he revealed a set of dissolving dresses on the runway.
British designer Hussein Chalayan made headlines when he revealed a set of dissolving dresses on the runway.
Models stood under a stream of water, which dissolved a layer of their paper clothing, revealing another Chalayan dress underneath.
Models stood under a stream of water, which dissolved a layer of their paper clothing, revealing another Chalayan dress underneath.
Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/02/fashion/iris-van-herpen-manus-x-machina/&quot;&gt;known&lt;/a&gt; for her ability to blend fashion with technology. Above is an image from her 2013 &quot;Voltage&quot; collection, which featured garments created using 3D printing. This item in particular features 3D-printed spikes.
Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is known for her ability to blend fashion with technology. Above is an image from her 2013 "Voltage" collection, which featured garments created using 3D printing. This item in particular features 3D-printed spikes.
This structured crystalline dress was created in collaboration with architect Niccolo Casas.
This structured crystalline dress was created in collaboration with architect Niccolo Casas.
London-based designer Olga Noronha created this garment using LED lights and fiber optics.
London-based designer Olga Noronha created this garment using LED lights and fiber optics.
This creation by Swedish designer Bea Szenfeld is made entirely out of paper. Though visually striking, this outfit is not intended to be worn outside of an editorial context.
This creation by Swedish designer Bea Szenfeld is made entirely out of paper. Though visually striking, this outfit is not intended to be worn outside of an editorial context.
(CNN)The little black dress just got revamped.

Together with scientists, fashion designers have used graphene -- a Nobel-Prize winning material that's tougher than diamonds -- to give their LBD a high-tech cut.
"We are trying to showcase the amazing properties of graphene," Francesca Rosella, the co-founder of fashion company CuteCircuit, told CNN.
    "If you look under an electron microscope, you can see how the structure of graphene is made up of what looks like hexagonal crystals. We used that structure as a starting point to design the dress."
    For CuteCircuit's dress, the team created a graphene composite that conducts electricity.
    The dress has graphene-enhanced sensors lined throughout the garment's top half that capture the wearer's breathing patterns.
    A microprocessor that powers the dress analyzes this data, causing LED lights -- placed on transparent graphene elements -- on the dress to change color.
    Deep breaths turn the lights from purple to turquoise, while lighter ones make the LEDs switch from orange to green.
    Rosella, whose creations have been worn by the likes of Katy Perry and Nicole Scherzinger, called "the world's first graphene dress" a new step for the fashion industry.
    The futuristic LBD is on show at the intu Trafford Center, a shopping and leisure complex in Manchester, and is set to tour museums around the UK.

    Leveraging the 'wonder material's' properties

    Graphene was first discovered in 2002 by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, physics professors at the University of Manchester.
    It won a Nobel Prize in 2010 and is known as a wonder material that's one atom thick. It's everything from lightweight and conductive to flexible and thermal.
    "There's a lot of potential for graphene within the textile industry," Paul Wiper, a research associate at the National Graphene Institute who worked with Rosella, told CNN.
    Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new material that is 10 times stronger than steel.
    Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed a new material that is 10 times stronger than steel.
    The MIT researchers discovered that fusing small flakes of graphene -- widely regarded as the world&#39;s strongest known material -- into a gyroid-shaped structure creates a new material that is unusually light but still distinctly strong.
    The MIT researchers discovered that fusing small flakes of graphene -- widely regarded as the world's strongest known material -- into a gyroid-shaped structure creates a new material that is unusually light but still distinctly strong.
    One of the researchers on the project, Zhao Qin, says he thinks that the graphene-gyroid material could one day be widely used in engineering and architecture. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through the gallery to see other examples of extraordinary materials.
    One of the researchers on the project, Zhao Qin, says he thinks that the graphene-gyroid material could one day be widely used in engineering and architecture.

Scroll through the gallery to see other examples of extraordinary materials.

    Scroll through the gallery to see other examples of extraordinary materials.
    In August last year, scientists at the University of Maryland created transparent wood.
    In August last year, scientists at the University of Maryland created transparent wood.
    First the scientists remove lignin, an organic substance that is responsible for giving wood a &quot;yellow-ish&quot; color.
    First the scientists remove lignin, an organic substance that is responsible for giving wood a "yellow-ish" color.
    Once stripped of lignin, the wood is injected with an epoxy to strengthen it. Research suggests that transparent wood may one day be used as a substitute to glass.
    Once stripped of lignin, the wood is injected with an epoxy to strengthen it. Research suggests that transparent wood may one day be used as a substitute to glass.
    At London Design Festival last year, architect Alison Brooks revealed &quot;The Smile&quot;: a 34-meter long structure which is the most complex structure ever to be made out of cross-laminated timber.
    At London Design Festival last year, architect Alison Brooks revealed "The Smile": a 34-meter long structure which is the most complex structure ever to be made out of cross-laminated timber.
    The large structure shows the potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood, which is stronger than concrete.
    The large structure shows the potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood, which is stronger than concrete.
    In July last year, Mexican scientist José Carlos Rubio Avalos created glow-in-the-dark cement.
    In July last year, Mexican scientist José Carlos Rubio Avalos created glow-in-the-dark cement.
    The flowing material soaks in the suns rays during the day, and emits light at night.
    The flowing material soaks in the suns rays during the day, and emits light at night.
    That's down to the material's versatility, according to Wiper.
    For instance, graphene can be made into a solution or powder that can be dispersed onto or combined with different materials to create a graphene composite that conducts electricity.
    As well as being incredibly strong, graphene is pliable like rubber and can carry a thousand times more electricity than copper.
    Wiper said that in the future, researchers could add a special graphene coating to clothes to improve their resistance to fire. Graphene-enhanced smog masks that shield the wearer from pollutants are another possibility.
    In January, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology used computer modeling to design a new -- currently nameless -- material: a sponge-like configuration that is just 5% the density of steel and about 10 times as strong.
    This makes it both extraordinarily light but able to carry heavy loads -- properties that make graphene ideal for future use in design or architecture.
    For the moment, CuteCircuit's LBD has only made use of small amounts of graphene as the expensive material isn't yet mainstream.
    So while the dress provokes thought on the future uses of graphene, it'll still be some time before clothes combined with the material hit the mall.

    CNN's Nicola Davison contributed to this report