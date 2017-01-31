UK parliament to debate Brexit bill

Story highlights UK lawmakers vote Wednesday on triggering EU exit clause

Small group of lawmakers to try and block bill

London (CNN) British lawmakers will on Tuesday debate the parliamentary bill that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the go ahead to withdraw from the European Union.

Members of Parliament have been given until midnight to discuss the proposed legislation that would allow May to invoke Article 50 of the EU Treaty and start two years of negotiations to leave the 27-nation trade block.

The UK government was forced to bring legislation to Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled it could not trigger Article 50 without the permission of lawmakers. They will take a vote on the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill on Wednesday, according to PA.

Britain voted in a referendum last June by a margin of 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU.

Opinion is split over the wisdom of Brexit in both parliamentary parties, with only the small Liberal Democrat party and the Scottish National Party united in their stance to stay in the EU.

