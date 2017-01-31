Breaking News

Pharrell Williams, wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Tue January 31, 2017

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
(CNN)Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are celebrating some happy news.

The pair has welcomed three new bundles of joy, according to a representative for Williams.
Williams and Lasichanh, who have been married since 2013, already have a son, Rocket.
"Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets," Williams' rep tells CNN. "The family is happy and healthy!"
    The babies' names have not been announced.
    Williams, a former "Voice" coach, is currently on the publicity trail promoting his work on the soundtrack for Oscar nominee "Hidden Figures."