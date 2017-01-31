Story highlights
- The GLAAD Media Awards nominations have been announced
- "Moonlight" and several ABC shows are among the nominees
(CNN)The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same cannot be said for film.
In fact, without "Moonlight" in the mix, one of this year's categories would look pretty paltry.
With 156 nominees across 32 categories, only two films have made the cut in the outstanding film with a wide release category -- director Barry Jenkins' award season favorite and "Star Trek Beyond."
This is the first time in more than a decade this category has only included two nominees, "reflecting [a] need for more progress in that industry," GLAAD said.
On the television side, ABC led the networks with six nominations for shows like "The Real O'Neals," "Grey's Anatomy," and "How to Get Away with Murder." HBO came in second with five nominations. Netflix received four.
"At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community's rich diversity -- and build understanding that brings all communities closer together," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a release. "This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe."
Here are some of the nominees:
Outstanding film -- wide release
"Moonlight"
"Star Trek Beyond"
Outstanding film -- limited release
"The Handmaiden"
"Naz & Maalik"
"Other People"
"Spa Night"
"Those People"
Outstanding comedy series
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (Fox)
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW)
"Grace and Frankie" (Netflix)
"Modern Family" (ABC)
"One Mississippi" (Amazon)
"The Real O'Neals" (ABC)
"Steven Universe" (Cartoon Network)
"Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)
"Take My Wife" (Seeso)
"Transparent" (Amazon)
Outstanding drama series
"The Fosters" (Freeform)
"Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
"Hap and Leonard" (SundanceTV)
"How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)
"The OA" (Netflix)
"Orphan Black" (BBC America)
"Shadowhunters" (Freeform)
"Shameless" (Showtime)
"Supergirl" (The CW)
"Wynonna Earp" (Syfy)
Outstanding TV movie or limited series
"Eyewitness" (USA Network)
"London Spy" (BBC America)
"Looking: The Movie" (HBO)
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (Fox)
"Vicious: The Finale" (PBS)
Outstanding reality program
"Gaycation" (Viceland)
"I Am Cait" (E!)
"I Am Jazz" (TLC)
"The Prancing Elites Project" (Oxygen)
"Strut" (Oxygen)