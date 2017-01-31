Story highlights The GLAAD Media Awards nominations have been announced

(CNN) The GLAAD Media Awards nominations include plentiful amounts of praise for television but the same cannot be said for film.

In fact, without "Moonlight" in the mix, one of this year's categories would look pretty paltry.

With 156 nominees across 32 categories, only two films have made the cut in the outstanding film with a wide release category -- director Barry Jenkins' award season favorite and "Star Trek Beyond."

This is the first time in more than a decade this category has only included two nominees, "reflecting [a] need for more progress in that industry," GLAAD said.

On the television side, ABC led the networks with six nominations for shows like "The Real O'Neals," "Grey's Anatomy," and "How to Get Away with Murder." HBO came in second with five nominations. Netflix received four.

