Pakistan detains Mumbai attack suspect, Hafiz Saeed

Story highlights Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Pakistan, along with four other suspects

Saeed can be detained for up to 12 months under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act

(CNN) The alleged mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks that killed 164 in Mumbai, India, has been placed under house arrest in Pakistan.

Hafiz Mohammed Saeed -- the leader of Pakistan's Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) -- was detained in Punjab, Pakistan's largest province, according to a government statement released late Sunday.

Saeed is under detention in the town of Lahore. Four other men -- Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz -- have also been placed under house arrest in other towns around Punjab.

The arrests come in conjunction with the placing of two organizations -- JUD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation -- on a watch list under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

All the men were detained for being active members of the organizations and are being held under Section 11-EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which gives the government the power to arrest or detain suspects for up to 12 months.

