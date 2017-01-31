Emily Butler is the curator behind "Terrains of the Body: Photography from the National Museum of Women in the Arts," a new exhibition at at Whitechapel Gallery in London.

(CNN) Since its inception, women have been at the forefront of experimentation with photography, offering visionary images of themselves and their peers. And from beginning, they've depicted the female form as a contested terrain, the subject and object of art, with multiple facets and identities.

In the 1800s, Julia Margaret Cameron transformed the female figure from muse to active agent within the image. Whilst her photographic career was short lived, she experimented with its potential as a new science to offer faithful records and accurate portraits, but also experimented with photography's narrative possibilities, creating soft focused allegorical images drawn from myths and stories.

Jump cut to a century later, when a new wave of feminism demanded even representation of women in social life and the arts. Women began to reclaim the representation of women -- including their own bodies -- through performance, film and photography, as these new media were not yet dominated by men.

"The Hero" (2001) by Marina Abramovic

Pioneering figures include Marina Abramovic , whose seminal early performances include "Art Must Be Beautiful, Artist Must Be Beautiful" (1975), which records her repeating this refrain whilst combing her hair vigorously and continuously for nearly an hour, directly confronting the viewer and their preconceptions about the role of art and the representation of women within it.

