The end of air conditioning? Asia architects use green solutions to cool buildings

Heating and cooling systems account for 40% of global building energy consumption, according to the International Energy Agency (IAE).

(CNN) Spend five minutes in humid Ho Chi Minh City and you'll probably be running for cover into the nearest air-conditioned refuge.

In the Vietnamese city -- and many developing subtropical countries across Asia, such as Indonesia and the Philippines -- air conditioning (AC) is increasingly being considered a necessity.

But one architecture firm is advocating a different way to keep cool.

T3 Architecture Asia's community housing project in Ho Chi Minh City provides naturally ventilated rooms and and sun protection to save energy.

By harnessing the local topography, climate, and vegetation, as well as cleverly manipulating a building's orientation, the firm can naturally create a comfortable indoor climate.