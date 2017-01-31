Story highlights The victims were civil servants, a grocer, professor, programming analyst and pharmacy worker

Alexandre Bissonnette, the sole suspect in the shooting, faces six counts of first-degree murder

(CNN) They came from Morocco, Algeria and Guinea in search of better lives for themselves and their families. The six men, united by their faith and their desire to live in peace in their adopted land of Canada, gathered for evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center Sunday night. They would never come home from the mosque.

Canadian police say Alexandre Bissonnette is the sole suspect in the deadly rampage that cut short their lives.

The 27-year-old Laval University student faces six counts of first-degree murder and five attempted murder charges, according to police.

The men killed that night were fathers, husbands and cherished friends, loved ones told Canadian media outlets. They worked as civil servants, as a grocer, a university professor, pharmacy worker and a programmer.

Khaled Belkacemi, a professor at Université Laval.

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was a professor in the School of Agricultural Sciences and Food at Laval University.

Read More