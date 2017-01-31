Quebec mosque suspect known to people who monitor far-right groups

Story highlights Alexandre Bissonnette is shooting suspect in six deaths at Quebec City mosque

Bissonnette known online for posts inspired by French far-right views, reports say

(CNN) The suspect in the deadly rampage at a Quebec City mosque was known to local activists for his far-right views, according to news reports.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, walked into the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center on Sunday night during evening prayers and fired indiscriminately into the crowd of men, women and children. Six men were killed in the deadly attack, one of the worst to target Muslims in a Western country.

JUST WATCHED Suspect charged in Quebec mosque attack Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Suspect charged in Quebec mosque attack 02:10

He faces six counts of first-degree murder and five attempted murder charges, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec.

Bissonnette, a student at Laval University, lived in an apartment a few miles away from the mosque.

A Facebook group dedicated to welcoming refugees in Quebec City said Bissonnette was known online for making statements inspired by extreme right-wing French nationalists.

Read More