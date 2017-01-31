How a New Yorker became the face of anti-Trump protests

(CNN) Almost a decade ago, a high school student was photographed in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

Now the 32-year-old Bangladeshi-American interpreter from Queens has become the poster child for people protesting US President Donald Trump.

Munira Ahmed posed for the portrait during a photo shoot for "Illume," an independent magazine covering Muslim American issues. Photographer Ridwan Adhami captured the tightly framed, striking image of Ahmed wearing a hijab, fashioned from an American flag.

Shepard Fairy -- the artist behind the 2008 "Hope" poster of Barack Obama -- worked with Admani and the non-profit Amplifier Foundation -- a self-described "art machine for social change" -- to produce the new poster as part of the organization's We the People campaign.

Ahmed told CNN's Connect the World she had "a lot of mixed feelings" about her face becoming synonymous with an "anti-Trump" movement.

