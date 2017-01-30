MyFreedomDay: Students stand up to slavery on March 14

(CNN) Right now, between 21 and 45 million people are trapped in slavery. At least 5.5 million of those are children.

Although slavery is outlawed in every country, criminals earn more than $150 Billion every year from enslaving people.

But you can do something about it.

On MARCH 14, 2017, we want YOU and your school to join us for #MyFreedomDay. We're asking students to organize events at their school on the day to highlight modern slavery and celebrate freedom.

The schools that show the most spirit in fighting slavery will be featured on CNN TV, CNN.com and CNN Facebook. A few schools will even receive a visit from a CNN correspondent, who will report live from the school on the day.

So how do you take part? We're encouraging students and teachers to come up with their own ideas, but here are some suggestions for the kind of thing you could do.

- Look for movies or documentaries that deal with human trafficking. If you want to use a CNN documentary, we'll let you show it for free. You can watch the videos at cnn.com/myfreedom

Art Show -- Create art work, in any media, and show it off at the school then post it to Twitter or Instagram using #MyFreedomDay. The theme can be anti-slavery and should include peaceful, hopeful messages; art work about survivors and traffickers, and any form of expression that highlights human trafficking in a way that will raise awareness to your community.

Stand for Freedom -- Students can stand for 45 mins (or 45 hours, if you're really dedicated!) to represent the 45 million victims of slavery in the world today.

Holi Day - The Indian Festival in March celebrates love and color to raise awareness and money. Festivities involve washable pigmented powders that can be thrown at each other. Add music and a booth for human trafficking information and you have a full day of fun for the community.

Panel Discussion -- Invite local lawmakers and anti-trafficking organizations to discuss the issue and what it looks like not just abroad, but in your hometown.

Day of Service -- Support a half-day of service where students volunteer at rehabilitation centers, visit their local lawmakers for a call to action, or collect items needed for survivors in conjunction with local organizations.

It doesn't matter what you do, as long as you do something. Let us know your plans by telling us on Twitter or Instagram, using #MyFreedomDay. (You must be aged 13 or older to post on social media).

Find out more at cnn.com/myfreedom

And you can use the same hashtag to tell us what freedom means to you.



- It could be the freedom to see your friends or family

- Freedom to be yourself

- Freedom to do the job you choose

- Freedom to travel

- Freedom to express yourself the way you choose

Whatever freedom means in your life -- the important thing is the message, and encouraging people to think about the freedom they may take for granted.