Anti-Muslim hate crimes: Ignorance in action?

The following is an excerpt from " The secret costs of Islamophobia ," first published in September 2016.

(CNN) Most Americans don't actually know any Muslims -- at least, not personally.

This series explores the lives of Muslims in the age of ISIS and Islamophobia.

Heavily armed men have protested outside mosques in Texas and Arizona , arguing that it's their patriotic duty to protect the country from Islam.

From 2001 to 2015, there were 2,545 anti-Islamic incidents targeting 3,052 Muslims, according to the FBI . Last year, anti-Muslim hate times surged 67%, reaching a level of violence not seen since the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and many Muslims believe hate crimes are underreported by victims and not pursued vigorously by police and prosecutors. This year, the FBI has begun counting anti-Arab incidents as well.

A coterie of well-funded pundits and self-proclaimed experts encourage Americans to fear all Muslims and the "creeping" influence of Islamic law in the United States. They cast Muslims as "enemies among us," Trojan horses for an insurgency that will topple the republic and conquer its citizens.

Even many liberal politicians, while insisting most Muslims are peaceful, only mention Islam when speaking about national security and countering violent extremism.

"Islam is not thought of as American religion," said Zareena Grewal, a professor of religious studies at Yale University, "however much Muslim-Americans wish that to be true."

In 2011, more than half of American Muslims under 30 said they had been treated with suspicion, called offensive names, singled out by law enforcement or been physically threatened in the preceding year alone, according to a Pew Center report.

Asad Tarsin, a writer and doctor, lives in California with his wife and three young children.

"I know that they will be integrated in America and fully accept their American identity. My question is whether America will fully accept them."