Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

(CNN) Esteban Santiago, the man accused of killing five people inside a Fort Lauderdale airport, pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday in federal court.

US Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer read aloud all 22 counts in court, asking Santiago if he understood each one. He replied, "Yes."

The judge asked if he understood that if convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison or death. Santiago, wearing a red prison jumpsuit and full beard, said he understood.

The 26-year-old Iraqi war veteran killed five people and wounded six others when he opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, shooting until he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.

He used a Walther 9mm pistol he retrieved from a handgun case he had checked on his flight from Anchorage, authorities said.

