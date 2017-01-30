Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) It was a wild couple of days of chaos and confusion after President Trump signed his controversial travel ban. Not up to speed on what went down over the weekend? Here's a quick primer.

What happened?

President Trump signed an executive order Friday night to keep refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months. The countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. This is the "extreme vetting" Trump promised during the campaign, but it still seems to have caught folks by surprise. Team Trump apparently green card holders and people with valid visas alike. Some travelers who were in the air when Trump signed the order weren't able to enter the country when they landed. Some were detained. Others were sent back to where they flew in from. Lawsuits began to fly and by Saturday night a federal judge had temporarily and partially blocked Trump's order. signed an executive order Friday night to keep refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months. The countries affected are. This is the "extreme vetting" Trump promised during the campaign, but it still seems to have caught folks by surprise. Team Trump apparently never ran the order by officials at the Justice Department. Homeland Security officials weren't given much guidance about how the order would be implemented or enforced. Thus the confusion and chaos. The ban snaredalike. Some travelers who were in the air when Trump signed the order weren't able to enter the country when they landed. Some were detained. Others were sent back to where they flew in from.and by Saturday night a federal judge had temporarily and partially blocked Trump's order.

How big is the backlash?