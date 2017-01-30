Boy Scouts open membership to transgender boys

Story highlights BSA makes major policy switch

It will allow transgender boys to join

(CNN) The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on their gender identity, opening the door for transgender boys to join.

Under the new policy, which takes effect immediately, membership in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be based on the gender indicated on an application.

Previously, the organization relied on an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility for its single-gender programs.

"However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state," BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement Monday.

The change brings the Boy Scouts in line with other youth organizations, including the Girl Scouts , that have created transgender-friendly membership policies in recent years.

