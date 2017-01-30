Story highlights Federer wins first major since Wimbledon 2012

He beats Rafael Nadal over five thrilling sets

It's the Swiss' 18th major title

(CNN) No male tennis player in history has won as many grand slam titles as Roger Federer, but the Swiss star has dubbed his record-extending 18th major -- won at the Australian Open Sunday -- as "extra special."

Out injured for six months, ranked No. 17 in the world and enduring a five-year grand slam drought, not many expected the former world No. 1 to progress to the latter stages in Melbourne Park, let alone win the first major of the season.

Federer himself admitted a quarterfinal spot was the best he had hoped for on his competitive return to the Tour following a prolonged absence to recover from a knee injury.

"I said the best I can do probably here is a fourth round or a quarterfinal, depending on the draw, and I sit here as the champion. It's really strange to me," the 35-year-old Federer told CNN after he got the better of his old adversary Rafael Nadal over five sets.

"The magnitude of it, around beating Rafa in the final, back-to-back five setters, beating three or four top 10 players this tournament," added Federer, who moves to No. 10 in the world rankings after his remarkable win.

