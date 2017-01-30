Story highlights A sold-out Opening Night was held at Minute Maid Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros

As a fake Tom Brady posed for photos, the real Brady choked up talking about his dad

Houston (CNN) Super Bowl Opening Night had a bit of everything on Monday, ranging from funny to serious, and it also included a touching moment by Tom Brady.

The hyped event -- which once upon a time was just known as "Media Day" -- kicked off the weeklong festivities surrounding Super Bowl LI in Houston. The game itself is Sunday at NRG Stadium, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET).

For the second consecutive year, coaches and players from both Super Bowl teams answered questions from the media in prime time. Fans who bought tickets for the sold-out event at Minute Maid Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros, watched and listened on radios as the media interviewed members of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Both sessions consisted of photo and interview sessions with all players and coaches, the first time these teams met the media in Houston. In between sessions was a performance by rock band X Ambassadors. The event ended with a fireworks display.

"This is awesome, just to enjoy this, fans coming out and supporting us... it's great," Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said. "It feels great, the energy is great here, and I'm loving it."

Read More