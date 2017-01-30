Story highlights Super Bowl Opening Night will be held at Minute Maid Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros

The event is sold out for the second consecutive year

Houston (CNN) Are you ready for some football? Or, more accurately, are you ready for some questions possibly related to football?

Paying fans will be in attendance to watch that very spectacle.

On Monday, Super Bowl Opening Night -- which once upon a time was just known as "Media Day" -- will kick off the weeklong festivities surrounding Super Bowl LI in Houston.

For the second consecutive year, coaches and players from both Super Bowl teams will be answering questions from the media in prime time. The event starts at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) at Minute Maid Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros. It will be televised live on NFL Network, ESPN and FS1. Tickets are sold out.

Super Bowl Opening Night debuted in California at Super Bowl 50 inside a sold-out SAP Center, home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. Highlights included Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton freestyle rapping and an Austrian sportscaster fully clad head to toe in a skiing outfit.

