The United States took in nearly 85,000 refugees last year

(CNN) It should go without saying, but being a refugee isn't easy. Neither is getting into the United States.

Just gaining refugee status is a hard process, and most of the millions who seek it do not get it.

And only a tiny fraction end up resettled in the United States.

The United Nations defines refugees as people forced to flee their home country to escape persecution, war or violence. Most people seeking refugee status must first register with the UN, which decides if they qualify.

The United States has historically resettled more refugees than any other country, but the executive order President Donald Trump signed Friday suspended refugee admissions for 120 days. The UN Refugee Agency said Monday more than 800 refugees were supposed to arrive in the US this week, but are now barred. The agency estimated as many as 20,000 might have resettled in the US during the 120-day suspension, based on previous data.