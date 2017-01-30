Airman, citizen worries travel ban will hurt his dad

Story highlights Aris Soltani's father is from Iran and travels internationally for work

Soltani serves in the U.S. Air Force and became a citizen in October

(CNN) Aris Soltani says his Iranian-born father is "more of an American than most people I know," but that doesn't make President Donald Trump's travel ban any less scary for his family.

Soltani is an Airman in the U.S. Air Force and just became an American citizen in October. His sister is also a citizen and serves in the Army.

His father is from Iran, one of the seven countries covered by the travel ban , and frequently travels outside of the United States on business. The nuclear physicist has had his permanent residency for more than four years and applied for U.S. citizenship a year ago."He can leave the country next week for work and he may not be able to come back," Soltani said.

It's happened before.

Soltani said his dad was detained by mistake at John F. Kennedy International Airport for more than 48 hours in 2003.

