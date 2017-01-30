People across UK take to streets, protesting Trump's travel ban

Story highlights In London, protesters chant, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

(CNN) Thousands of Londoners, incensed by US President Donald Trump's new immigration policies, took to the streets Monday to let the world's immigrants and refugees know they stand with them.

From Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square -- a roughly half-mile stretch wedged between St. James Park and the Thames River that includes 10 Downing Street -- the throng lofted signs above their heads and chanted, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

Their placards -- not all rated PG -- made clear protesters' message to the American President, who drew their anger with an executive order temporarily barring entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. It also bans all refugee admissions for the next 120 days.

"Refugees welcome here," read a sign. Another said, "Compassion not complicity." One more repudiation of the travel ban read, "Your hate does not belong in our country." Illustrations of Trump controlling UK Prime Minister Theresa May like a marionette were also popular.