Democrats push delay on Tillerson vote over immigration ban

(CNN) Senate Democrats want to question Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson about his views on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration before holding a vote that would bring the former ExxonMobil CEO closer to confirmation.

Democrats are expected to appear on the floor ahead of Monday's scheduled procedural vote to demand that it be delayed until they can hear from Tillerson on the controversial ban, a senior Senate Democratic aide told CNN.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer announced in a Facebook post that he would oppose all nominees who back Trump's executive order.

"I've made it very clear I will vote NO on nominees (Betsy) DeVos (education), Tillerson (state) and (Jeff) Sessions (attorney general)," he wrote. "Nothing will change that, and while I will continue to demand that each nominee issue a public statement on his or her views of President Trump's Muslim Ban, I will vote against nominees who will be the very worst of this anti-immigrant, anti-middle-class, billionaires' club cabinet."

Schumer also called for a vote on a proposal to repeal the controversial immigration executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

