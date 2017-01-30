Secretary of State Tillerson nomination advances to Senate

(CNN) The Senate voted 56-43 on Monday to end a Democratic filibuster of President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, allowing a final confirmation vote for the former ExxonMobil CEO to take place this week.

Lawmakers pushed Tillerson one step closer to confirmation, possibly Wednesday, despite calls by Senate Democrats to delay the procedural cloture vote until they had a chance to question Tillerson about Trump's controversial immigration executive order.

Senate Democrats also used Monday's vote as an opportunity to pound away at Trump's anti-immigration executive order and demand its repeal.

"President Trump's Muslim ban is unconstitutional and un-American," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California. "Poor execution of this executive order has resulted in chaos and confusion."

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas rejected Feinstein's call to repeal the order and insisted that it is not a "Muslim ban" but a temporary pause on immigration from seven nations.

