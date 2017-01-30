(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Monday the Trump administration's omission of any reference to Jews in its Holocaust remembrance statement, saying "nitpicking" of the Friday statement is "just ridiculous."

President Donald Trump "went out of his way to recognize the Holocaust," Spicer said, referring to the statement released by Trump's White House press office Friday.

"The statement was written with the help of someone who is both Jewish and the descendent of Holocaust survivors," Spicer said.

It seemed to be a clear reference to Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner. But asked moments later about Kushner's involvement, Spicer said: "I'm not getting into who wrote it."

