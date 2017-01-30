Democrats seek delay in Price vote over ethics concerns

Story highlights Senate Democrats want a delay for a committee vote on Trump's HHS nominee

Rep. Tom Price has drawn scrutiny over his investments while in office

(CNN) Senate Democrats will urge their Republican colleagues to postpone a scheduled committee vote Tuesday morning on the nomination of Rep. Tom Price, President Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, by once again raising ethics concerns.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, four Democrats who sit on the Senate Health Committee will point to "serious concerns" over what they deem to be "outstanding and significant questions about (Price's) qualifications and ethical conduct."

The letter was shared with CNN Monday afternoon. Both the Senate Health and Finance committees held hearings with Price this month, and the Finance panel is set to vote on Price's nomination Tuesday morning.

"A vote has been scheduled to advance Rep. Price's nomination even though he has not responded to questions submitted by members of the HELP Committee following his January 18 testimony, and in spite of serious concerns regarding Rep. Price's financial investments," the letter reads.

The four Democrats -- Sens. Patty Murray, Al Franken, Tammy Baldwin and Elizabeth Warren -- argue that Price's nomination should not move forward before the Georgia congressman has answered the committee's questions "and has provided documents sought in connection with his inappropriate and potentially illegal investment activities."

Read More