Obama 'fundamentally disagrees' with Trump's immigration order

Story highlights Obama's spokesman released a statement on Trump's travel ban

"The President fundamentally disagrees" with faith-based discrimination, the statement said

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's executive order curbing immigration in a statement on Monday, backing protesters who have taken to the nation's airports to express their displeasure with Trump's action on Friday.

"The President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," said Kevin Lewis, spokesman for the former president, in a statement.

Frm Pres @BarackObama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. pic.twitter.com/X5Fk3xRDEX — Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) January 30, 2017

Lewis added Obama feels the individuals protesting are "exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake."

This is first time Obama, who ceded power to Trump 10 days ago, has criticized the current president, breaking with an unwritten rule that former presidents refrain from criticizing the current White House occupant.

Read More