Chicago (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to destabilize Western democracies in an effort to shape global events to his own interests, says a former Ukrainian finance minister who has seen firsthand Russian machinations overwhelm her country.

"This is about the Kremlin wanting to destroy what we'll call the 'liberal post-World War II international order,' which is based on democracy, human rights, territorial integrity, sovereignty of nations," Natalie Jaresko told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"They're testing what brought us peace," Jaresko added. "Russia is a global power from a nuclear weapons standpoint, but their economy is smaller than Italy's. If you want to be powerful in this world, you have to change what power is and how it is seen."

Disrupting the alliances that help maintain international stability is at the core of Putin's efforts to remake the global order, according to Jaresko.

And President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal last week suggests a repositioning of American foreign policy away from a cooperative, global approach and towards an isolationist one -- a move that could further degrade alliances and, Jaresko fears, benefit our adversaries.

