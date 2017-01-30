Kal Penn 'insulted' by Trump's travel ban

Story highlights Actor slams Trump's actions as "ridiculous"

He raised more than $500,000 for Syrian refugees

(CNN) Actor Kal Penn said he feels insulted as an American by the action and rhetoric President Trump has used in relation to the travel ban.

"I think what the President is saying and doing is completely ridiculous" he told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "I find that insulting as an American citizen that you would infer that anybody who helped our soldiers stay alive are somehow bad dudes."

He was referring to a tweet by Trump early Monday morning in which he defended his travel ban saying:

"If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!"

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump signed an executive order Friday to keep refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months. The ban snared green card holders and people with valid visas alike, including Iraqi interpreters who had helped the U.S. Army.

Read More