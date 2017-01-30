Mattis to reaffirm ties in visit to a wary Japan

Story highlights Defense Secretary Mattis heads to Asia on his first official trip

The visit will set up a summit meeting between Trump and Abe

Washington (CNN) Japanese officials have a clear message for their first Trump administration guest: We are equal partners.

Retired Gen. James Mattis heads to Asia Wednesday on his inaugural trip as secretary of defense to visit the US's closest Asian allies, Japan and South Korea.

The visit follows a campaign in which President Donald Trump unsettled the region by suggesting that Seoul and Tokyo develop their own nuclear weapons. He also suggested that the two should either pay more for their own defense or the US should consider providing them with less security support.

On Monday, Japanese officials said they looked forward to Mattis' visit as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of the US-Japan alliance. "We take this as a manifestation of the Trump administration commitment to the maintenance of a very strong, robust, ironclad bilateral alliance. We are very much reassured that this was decided," said Tamaki Tsukada, a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Washington.

But when asked about Trump's proposal to re-examine defense payments, Tsukada said that during Mattis' visit, "We will try to reach a common understanding that first of all the alliance system, it's composed of two nations ... and we have our own share of duty, commitment."

