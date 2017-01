Washington (CNN) In the first minutes of Sunday morning, at approximately 12:05 am, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted an image on Instagram of herself and husband Jared Kushner, dressed to the nines in black-tie ensembles.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

While the date-night shot of the couple, presumably from earlier in the evening, on their way to the annual Alfalfa Dinner at the Capital Hilton, is one in a long series of Trump's detailed social sharing of her life and family , the timing of this particular post had some people questioning its relevance.

As the clock struck midnight, parts of the country were in a firestorm of protest , with thousands speaking out against an executive order signed by Ivanka's father hours earlier, temporarily banning new refugees from entering the country.

Critics on the internet fired back at Trump, calling her silver-gown-wearing shot an example of a Marie Antoinette-like attitude. The hashtag #letthemeatcake was applied to several retweets; Trump also posted the photo on her twitter account.

@IvankaTrump great outfit. now you need to work on your timing — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump the princess playing dress up, while families are being separated! #letthemeatcake — David (@syfax72) January 29, 2017

Ivanka wasn't the only Trump offspring to showcase weekend activities in the face of national controversy. Brother Donald Trump, Jr., took to his Instagram as well, posting a photo of a hunt, and calling his time in the woods with his labs "definitely one of the better ways to fill up a weekend."

Little late season time afield. Beautiful morning In the woods with some fresh snow. Definitely one of the better ways to fill up a weekend. #upland #labs A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:22am PST

