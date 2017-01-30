Story highlights Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday related to immigration and travel

Current and former officials related to those areas say they didn't hear from the White House

(CNN) The recently retired Customs and Border Protection Chief, Gil Kerlikowske, said Monday the White House claim that it had been working with the Department of Homeland Security on the executive order for weeks is simply untrue.

"I don't believe anyone was talked to about a travel ban for weeks," said Kerlikowske, who retired January 20.

He said that no one from the transition team ever contacted him and there were only two short meetings with members of his staff and the transition team where the contemplation of a travel ban was never brought up.

"There was never a conversation with the transition team, which seems odd given the fact this isn't a cabinet level position -- this is an operational office."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment and have not yet gotten a response.

