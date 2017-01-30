Donald Trump Supreme Court choice announcement coming Tuesday 8 p.m.

(CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted that he will reveal his choice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court in an announcement Tuesday night.

"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)," the President tweeted.

The decision to announce his Supreme Court nominee in prime time was Trump's idea, an aide said, in an attempt to draw a larger audience Tuesday evening than he would receive during the day.

It is modeled after President George W. Bush's introduction of associate justice John Roberts in an evening appearance in the East Room of the White House. Roberts eventually became chief justice.

