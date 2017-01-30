Story highlights President Donald Trump signed an executive order on travel and immigration Friday

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has two bills that she is preparing in response

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Monday for a vote on a proposal to repeal President Donald Trump's executive orders barring travel from several majority Muslim countries and banning Syrian refugees from entering the US indefinitely.

"This evening I will ask for a vote on the floor of the Senate to repeal this," Schumer told NBC's Today show.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, has two bills that she is preparing: one that would immediately rescind the order. The second limits executive authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act, per the Judiciary Committee.

Schumer is expected to focus on a vote on the repeal measure for now. The timing for the other bill is unclear.

A senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN that they do not think that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will allow a vote on Feinstein's proposal -- but that Democrats, emboldened by the criticism from some Senate Republicans on the travel ban, will push forward on this Monday.

