Sources: Trump plans to attend charity fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care, Friday, January 20, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump smiles with his son Barron as they watch the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington on Friday, January 20.

President Donald Trump salutes members of the New York Military Academy during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence salute military personnel from the main reviewing stand in front of the White House during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.

President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the Presidential Inaugural Parade reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks with his family during the Presidential Inaugural Parade.

Spectators watch from rooftops as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks on Pennsylvania Avenue with first lady Melania Trump during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20.

The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.

Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday, January 20, in Washington.

Police escorts participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington.

From left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.

Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Presidential Inaugural Parade.

President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.

Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.

Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.

President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.

Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.

The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.

President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.

Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.

Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.

Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.

Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.

President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.

Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.

Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.

Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.

Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.

Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.

Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.

Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.

Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.

Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.

Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.

Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.

Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.

The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.

The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities

President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.

Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.

The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.

The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.

Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.