Story highlights President Trump's travel ban has been met with nationwide protests

Four congressmen said they were denied meetings with constituents

(CNN) For a second day, Dulles International Airport became a site of protest Sunday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's immigration ban barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days.

Among those protesting at the Washington area airport were four congressman, who say Customs and Border Patrol officials denied information on whether detained travelers remained at the airport and if the lawmakers could meet with any of those detainees.

Reps. Gerry Connolly and Don Beyer of Virginia, and John Delaney and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, all Democrats, were struck with frustration upon finding they wouldn't have access to an official from the agency or be able to visit the detainment facilities at Dulles. Two of the congressmen currently sit on the Congressional Oversight Committee.

Connolly told reporters they'd intended to sit down with CBP officials to "get some answers to some questions" but were denied.

"Is that really an unreasonable request?" Connolly asked.