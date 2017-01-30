Dems hold up voting on some of Trump's Cabinet nominees

Story highlights Votes on Price and Mnuchin are now scheduled for Tuesday

McMahon's vote has been delayed until "further notice"

Washington (CNN) A handful of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees' confirmation votes were postponed Monday, including Treasury Department nominee Steven Mnuchin, Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price and Small Business Administration nominee Linda McMahon.

The Senate Finance Committee will now vote on Mnuchin and Price for their Cabinet nominations at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday. Mnuchin's vote was supposed to take place Monday night, but Democrats delayed the action.

McMahon's hearing was postponed until "further notice," according to a Monday night press release.

Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have publicized their opposition to several of Trump's Cabinet picks.

Read More