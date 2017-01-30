Schumer praises DOJ decision to not defend Trump immigration order

Story highlights Schumer slammed Trump's travel ban

He says acting attorney general Sally Yates is a "person of integrity"

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Monday the Justice Department's decision not to defend President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees, calling the order unconstitutional.

"This is a poor reflection on President Trump and his entire administration ... I don't think there's much doubt that what they've done is unconstitutional," he told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront."

"Everyone knows she's a person of integrity," Schumer said about acting attorney general Sally Yates, an Obama appointee who is serving only until Trump's Cabinet pick, Sen. Jeff Sessions, is confirmed.

Yates wrote in a letter: "My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts."

"In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," she wrote.

