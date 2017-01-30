WH tells career US diplomats who oppose Trump to get out

(CNN) The White House spokesman on Monday said career US diplomats who don't back President Donald Trump's anti-immigration executive order should find a new line of work if they don't get on board.

Asked about a memo signed by dozens of State Department diplomats opposing the temporary ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US, spokesman Sean Spicer encouraged the federal employees to "either get with the program or they can go."

"The president has a very clear vision. He's been clear on it since the campaign. He's been clear on it since taking office, that he's going to put this safety of this country first. He is going to implement things that are in the best interest of the safety of this country prospectively, not re-actively," Spicer said at the White House. "And if somebody has a problem with that agenda then that does call into question whether or not they should continue in that post or not."

A draft of the memo, which has been circulating among the foreign service for days and may be sent through the State Department's well-established "Dissent Channel," was obtained by CNN. Existence of the memo was first reported by ABC news.

It warns that not only will the new immigration policy not keep America safe, but it will harm efforts to prevent terrorist attacks. The ban "will not achieve its stated aim of to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States," the draft memo notes.

