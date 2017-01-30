State Department diplomats may oppose Trump order

(CNN) Concern about President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven nations has prompted dozens of career diplomats to consider sending an internal memo to the State Department leadership detailing their dissent.

A draft of the memo, which has been circulating among the foreign service for days, was obtained by CNN. Existence of the memo was first reported by ABC news.

It warns that not only will the new immigration policy not keep America safe, but will harm efforts to prevent terrorist attacks.

The ban "will not achieve its stated aim of to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States," the draft memo notes.

"Given the near-absence of terror attacks committed in recent years by Syrian, Iraqi, Irani, Libyan, Somalia, Sudanese, and Yemeni citizens who are in the US after entering on a visa, this ban will have little practical effect in improving public safety."

