(CNN) Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order titled: "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States." In the following days, mass hysteria and an onslaught of misleading news reports have falsely depicted the President's actions as an unconstitutional ban on Muslims entering the United States.

Those who object to the order have missed both the actual content of the executive order and the fact that the seven Muslim nations most affected -- Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen -- were already identified when Congress passed the " Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 ." This act prevented nationals of these countries from traveling to the United States without visas. Muslims from other nations like Indonesia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are not subject to Trump's 90-day restriction. Therefore, it is not a Muslim ban.

The quick and immediate effort to implement the President's order created an unexpected amount of chaos and confusion after Administration officials misinterpreted the directive, thinking it applies to permanent residents and green card holders. However, the language of the directive makes clear that these immigrant categories were not the intended target, even permanent residents and green card holders that have been associated with domestic terrorism. It is important to read the text of the executive order before making claims about the Trump Administration's targets and its intended goals.

"In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles. The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including "honor" killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."