President Trump, we know what you're up to

Michael A. Nutter is the former mayor of Philadelphia, a CNN contributor and the David N. Dinkins Professor of Practice at Columbia University/SIPA. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Dear President Trump, We know what you're doing, we know why you're doing it, and we will not tolerate it or normalize it.

Michael Nutter

You have mistakenly allowed yourself to think, and convinced your White House team of true believers, that Americans will adjust themselves to accept and conform to your bizarre behavior, your obsession with your greatness, your need to always be "right" no matter what you say, your ability to lie about or deny what you've said or not said even in the face of audio and/or video proof, your continued floating of conspiracy theories without presenting evidence, your abusive and aggressive tweeting AT people which sets your Twitter-troller followers into a frenzy to attack your critics.

We see all of these purposely hurtful, distracting and egomaniacal tactics for what they are -- publicly available literature would indicate that you may apparently be displaying signs of malignant narcissism and narcissistic leadership .

You will NOT be successful in trying to convince Americans, or any other world leaders for that matter, that somehow there is something "wrong" with the rest of us because we don't see the world through your warped prism of "win/lose," biggest, best-ever, largest, greatest, incredible, fantastic, first, only ever and "no one can do it like me."

You expose your insecurities and embarrass yourself when you speak in this manner, and your behavior forces many people to examine you in an unflattering light. Your words and actions appear to be classic "projection" on your part, revealing the following personality traits:

