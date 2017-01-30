Trump's travel ban wouldn't have stopped these deadly terrorists

Story highlights None of those who have conducted lethal jihadist terror attacks in the US since 9/11 emigrated from a country that is under the Trump travel ban, authors write

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." David Sterman is a policy analyst at New America's International Security Program.

(CNN) Twelve terrorists have conducted deadly jihadist terrorist attacks in the United States since 9/11, killing a total of 94 people. None of those twelve -- who are all American citizens or legal residents -- emigrated from or were born into a family that emigrated from a country that is the subject of the Trump administration's travel ban.

Indeed, seven of the twelve terrorists are native-born U.S. citizens, hailing from cities such as Memphis and Arlington, Virginia, according to research by New America . And none of the 9/11 attackers came from any of the seven countries listed by Trump's executive order.

New America also found that three potentially serious attacks in the US since 9/11 that did not end up killing anyone were perpetrated by terrorists from countries that are covered by Trump's ban, two from Somalia and one from Iran.

Of the almost 400 individuals accused of jihadist terrorism crimes since 9/11 in the United States -- ranging from crimes such as murder to less serious crimes such as sending small sums of money to a terrorist organization -- almost half are native-born American citizens, and more than 80 percent are US citizens or legal permanent residents.

Half of the deadly attackers in the US since 9/11 come from families that trace their origins either to the United States or to Pakistan, which is not included on Trump's travel ban list.

